Number 10 Downing Street thanks Norfolk student for 'thoughtful' haircut offer
A trainee hairdresser who wrote to Boris Johnson offering to cut his hair has been thanked by Number 10 for his "thoughtful offer".
Jack Jenkins, from Thetford, Norfolk, struggled to practice cutting hair in lockdown and used a trunk full of plastic heads in the absence of models.
He wrote to the Prime Minister inviting him to be a hair model.
The 19-year-old said he was "shocked" to receive a letter in reply from 10 Downing Street.
The letter said: "The Prime Minister greatly appreciates your kind words of support and thoughtful offer to cut his hair.
"I am sure once restrictions are lifted you will have no shortage of models to practice on."
Mr Jenkins, who studies level two cutting and styling at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds, said of Mr Johnson's hair: "He needs to smarten it up a little bit, but other than that he looks really smart."
He added: "I'd probably just give it a cut round the sides then a trim on the top."
The teenager has been practising cutting his parents' hair during lockdown.
His mother Joanne Jenkins, 55, said he also has a "trunk full of plastic heads, and they're looking a bit dishevelled as he's just practised on the heads, instead of people".
Mrs Jenkins said a friend suggested to write the letter.
"We never thought we'd get a response but we did, so it's brilliant," she said.
