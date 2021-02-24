Simon Tait: Search continues for Norfolk man missing on River Yare
A search is continuing for a man who went missing from a sailing boat.
River, air and land teams began looking for Simon Tait, 38, on the River Yare in Norfolk on Tuesday evening at about 18:50 GMT.
It is understood his empty boat was found moored up at Strumpshaw Fen soon afterwards.
"We are working on the assumption that he got off the boat and had gone for a wander," said Simon Mason for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.
Mr Tait was last seen at an address in his home village of Surlingham, police said, and had no mobile phone with him.
"He is believed to possibly have been on a boat on the River Yare at Surlingham and may be in the Strumpshaw Fen area," Norfolk Police said.
Mr Tait is described as about 5ft 8in (1.72m) tall, with short brown hair, blue eyes and stubble.
He was wearing light-coloured cargo trousers and a green army-style t-shirt when he was reported missing by a friend.
Hemsby Broads Rescue and the Winterton and Gorleston Coastguard teams are also involved in the search.