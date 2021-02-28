Snetterton track day motorcyclist Barry Pritchard 'died doing what he loved'
A highly-experienced motorcyclist who crashed on a track day "died doing what he loved", his brother said.
Barry Pritchard, 70, was killed when he was thrown from his bike at Snetterton Race Circuit in Norfolk on 16 June, having clipped another rider on a corner.
On Monday an inquest jury concluded his death was accidental.
In tribute, his brother Michael said: "Barry was always a free spirit who had a love of motorcycles from his teens."
Mr Pritchard, from Attleborough in Norfolk, was familiar with Snetterton and was "highly regarded as one of the most experienced" riders, the inquest heard.
Speaking afterwards, Michael Pritchard said that his brother "loved speed and was not satisfied with being second best".
"He gave 110% in everything that he did, but was always willing to give help to anyone who needed it.
"He was well loved by all those that knew him and respected as being a highly experienced racer on four and two wheels.
"He died doing what he loved and that is the way he would have wanted it to be. He will be in our hearts forever."
Retired business owner Mr Pritchard was also an instructor and had ridden in the UK and Europe for many years.
The inquest heard that he collided with another rider's knee on the second corner of the circuit.
Mr Pritchard's bike then rotated "violently forward", and the most likely cause was sudden front-brake application, which caused the wheel to lock.
Since the crash, brake lever guards - used to stop the lever being pushed down in a collision - have been made mandatory by MotorSport Vision, which runs Snetterton.