Wretton dog walker's suspicions lead police to hedge mannequin

Published
image copyrightKing's Lynn Police
image captionOfficers discovered the legs of mannequin stuck in a hedgerow after following up a dog walker's concerns

Police investigating a dog walker's call about something "suspicious" in a hedgerow have said they are "pleased" it turned out to be "not as reported".

Norfolk Police were sent to a field in Wretton, near Downham Market, earlier after a figure in jeans and trainers was spotted kneeling in a hedge.

However, officers discovered it was actually the abandoned bottom half of a mannequin.

The force said whoever left the dummy may have been trying to be "creative".

"If you're missing a set of mannequin legs... they are with us," a spokesman added in a tweet.

