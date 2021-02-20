Wretton dog walker's suspicions lead police to hedge mannequin
Police investigating a dog walker's call about something "suspicious" in a hedgerow have said they are "pleased" it turned out to be "not as reported".
Norfolk Police were sent to a field in Wretton, near Downham Market, earlier after a figure in jeans and trainers was spotted kneeling in a hedge.
However, officers discovered it was actually the abandoned bottom half of a mannequin.
The force said whoever left the dummy may have been trying to be "creative".
"If you're missing a set of mannequin legs... they are with us," a spokesman added in a tweet.
