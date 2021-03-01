Covid-19 in north Norfolk: The part of England largely untouched by the virus
As Covid-19 swept through England, an area of north Norfolk has remained largely untouched. How and why has this area escaped the worst of the virus?
What do the numbers say?
The area of Holt and Weybourne is firmly within a small group of places across England which have recorded the lowest number of coronavirus cases so far.
According to official figures which started in August, the area - estimated to have a population of about 5,800 - has recorded about 78 cases.
To put that in context, out of 6,791 similarly-sized areas in England, it is ranked 24th lowest.
The majority of places in a similar position were in the south west of England, but share many of Holt and Weybourne's coastal characteristics.
It is possible there have been more cases in these areas, as the government suppresses data if an area records less than three cases in a week, which will skew the figures for places consistently recording the fewest cases.
However - with the data that is available - it is clear that smaller, more removed and often coastal areas, saw far fewer cases than those in, or near, larger settlements.
What's in Holt and Weybourne?
Nestled close to Norfolk's northern coastline, Holt is a charming and historic Georgian rural town.
In pre-Covid times, it would be bustling with people visiting its many restaurants, art galleries, antique and book shops.
Just over four miles away is Weybourne, which sits right on Norfolk's Deep History Coast - a trail that covers 22 miles (36km) of coastline from the village to the unspoilt beach of Cart Gap.
The fishing village - mentioned in the Domesday book as Wabrune - boasts pretty flint cottages, shops and places to visit.
It is famous for the UK's largest privately owned working military collection, The Muckleburgh Collection, home to more than 150 artillery pieces, tanks and vehicles.
The ruins of an Augustinian priory lay in the grounds of the village's 15th century All Saints church and a former windmill, a well-known landmark, stands just on the village outskirts.
Why are coronavirus rates so low there?
Public Health England (PHE) says there are a "complex range of factors" that impact Covid-19 rates across the country, including population age and density, deprivation and ethnic diversity.
In general, it says transmission appears to be more common where there is a higher population density, which offers more opportunities for the virus to spread.
Data also suggest that rates are higher where there is greater ethnic diversity, deprivation and a wider age range in the population.
It says small areas vary widely in their population age distribution - for example many inner city areas tend to have relatively young populations and be relatively more deprived, while some coastal areas have older populations and tend to be relatively affluent.
PHE says analysis of small case rates by deprivation shows that the incidence of Covid has a "socioeconomic gradient" with highest rates in the most deprived areas and lowest rates in the least deprived.
Rates can also be affected if areas have institutions like prisons.
Holt's population is just shy of 4,000, according to the district council in 2018, with 38% aged over 65. The national average is 16%.
Weybourne also has an elderly population.
PHE stresses it is important to remember that the virus can spread anywhere, regardless of location, and it is still "vital to keep your distance from others, wash your hands and wear a face covering", while following the government restrictions.
What do people think?
Holt's low rates are a testament to its businesses, community groups and everyone who lives in or visits the area, says the town council.
It says firms have worked hard to ensure they operate safely, volunteers have provided essential support to the vulnerable and the community has made an effort to follow government guidelines.
The town council says it is "incredibly proud" that Holt has one of the lowest Covid rates in England.
It says measures have included decals on the pavements, signs up the windows, hand sanitiser stations, and community groups have helped pick up prescriptions and food orders to help reduce footfall in the town.
Love Holt, the town's chamber of trade, made a YouTube video, explaining social distancing measures and what was open when the first lockdown was eased.
It has also been keeping its website updated and has been writing to all traders weekly to inform them of support available, restrictions in place and any relevant news and initiatives.
In Weybourne, The Ship Inn has been among those providing support to the village's predominantly older population.
Landlord Ben Youngman, whose business has provided a non-contact doorstep delivery service, says the "community as a whole has been great in supporting them".
He says there are a large amount of second homes and holiday properties in the village, and the second home owners have "on the whole respected the guidelines and stayed away during lockdown".
"The parish council has been good at getting the message out around the village regarding the guidelines too," he adds.
