Snow: Covid mass vaccination centre in Norfolk reopens
- Published
A mass vaccination centre in Norfolk has reopened despite a yellow weather warning for snow remaining in place.
The North Walsham vaccination centre closed on Monday due to the heavy snow.
Other mass vaccination centres in the Norwich Castle Quarter, King's Lynn Corn Exchange, The Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech and Connaught Hall in Attleborough all stayed open.
Some 380 schools will remain shut and the Environment Agency has issued one flood warning and nine flood alerts.
Nine inches (23cm) of snow fell overnight with police saying roads remain hazardous.
EAST: Another 10+cm fell over parts of Norfolk last night as frequent showers moved inland from the North Sea, with an area of snow also giving 3-7cm in parts of Essex and SE Suffolk to the south/east of the A12... ❄️— Dan Holley (@danholley_) February 9, 2021
Submit a snow depth report: https://t.co/yD9FJ8RUEL pic.twitter.com/xvB4HExdOz
Some 380 schools remain closed, with others only partially open for vulnerable pupils and children of key workers, according to the Norfolk County Council school closures webpage.
Despite Monday's snow, NHS Norfolk & Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said all GP surgeries that were due to vaccinate stayed open.
Dr David Vickers said the plan was to keep the North Walsham mass vaccination site open for the rest of the week.
"Clearly we will have to keep a close eye on the weather forecast," he said.
Norfolk Police's temporary Ch Insp Jason Selvarajah said officers were dealing with several traffic incidents due to the snow on Tuesday morning.
Norfolk County Council said it had gritted 12,000 miles of road since Monday lunchtime.
Highways area manager Andy Ellis said: "It is slushy today; there was hardpacked snow yesterday. However there is some drifting around the county which we are working on with farmers to clear.
"And of course all the untreated roads will remain icy - take it easy if you have to go out.
"We can cope with low temperatures by salting. Our main hope is that the wind drops and we don't get [more] drifting."
Dan Holley, BBC forecaster with Weatherquest, said: "We are going to see further snow showers coming in from the North Sea, a lot of them fairly light."
It will remain cold until the weekend, and the snow will "take some time to shift this snow", he said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk