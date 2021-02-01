Covid: Norfolk Police self-isolating after 'being spat at by teen'
- Published
Related Topics
Four officers are having to self-isolate after they were spat at by a man they were arresting, said police.
Officers were investigating reports of a motorbike and car being stolen in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, which led to the arrest of two men on Sunday.
Jamie Smith, 19, of Devonshire Road, Great Yarmouth, spat at four officers, hitting two, said Norfolk Police.
He was charged with assaulting a police officer by spitting, theft and motoring offences.
The other man arrested, also 19 and from the town, has been charged with theft, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.
Both appeared in a video link to magistrates' court on Monday and are due at Crown Court at a date to be fixed.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.