Norwich sonic boom 'shakes houses' as RAF Hawk runs test
A sonic boom shocked residents as an RAF Hawk aircraft ran a "high speed drive" as part of a test flight.
It happened at about 11:45 GMT and was heard over Norwich city centre plus suburbs including Hellesdon and Bowthorpe.
People took to social media to report the "loud bang", with many describing it sounding like an "explosion" and that it made their homes "shake".
An RAF spokesman apologised for any inconvenience caused.
He said: "The sonic boom heard in East Anglia was inadvertently caused by an RAF Hawk aircraft completing a high speed dive as part of an air test schedule.
"Any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted."
The spokesman said an aircraft was tested in "all flight regimes" after "major maintenance" to ensure it was safe.
People in Costessey and Taverham to the west of the city also reported the boom, as did those living in villages Honingham and Barford.
Tineka Marie, from Costessey, said on Twitter: "The sonic boom or whatever it was in Norwich just now literally made my house shake."
Another person wrote: "I've never heard anything so loud."
While another said she was walking her dog and "it frightened us both".
