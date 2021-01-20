Covid-19: Man fined for 64-mile fish and chip shop trip across East Anglia
A man who drove 64 miles for fish and chips was one of more than 60 people fined by Norfolk Police for breaching lockdown rules since Friday.
The motorist, who drove from Mildenhall in Suffolk to Scratby near Great Yarmouth on the Norfolk coast, was issued with a fixed penalty notice.
Other breaches included three people who travelled from London to Norwich to visit a friend.
The force said it would act where "people blatantly breach the rules".
Norfolk Police said it was not disclosing the size of the Scratby driver's fine, but fines in England and Northern Ireland start at £200.
Some 65 people had been fined in Norfolk since the weekend, while 82 others had received warnings.
'Ignore rules'
The trio who travelled from London to Norwich initially told officers they were going to hospital but, after questioning, admitted they were visiting a friend.
Another group fined in Norwich were men from different households, who had been drinking together and were involved in a disturbance in the street.
Numerous fines were also issued to people who had breached household mixing rules by allowing gatherings to take place.
The force said officers were carrying out dedicated Covid-19 patrols, targeting town centres, coastal areas and beauty spots.
Assistant Chief Constable Julie Wvendth said the "overwhelming majority of people take their personal responsibility seriously in following lockdown rules" but officers "continue to see a minority who, despite being aware of the rules, choose to ignore them".
"It is these such cases where people blatantly breach the rules where we will take action," she said.
"Officers will of course use their discretion and take account of individual circumstances, but we must all remember these rules are in place to protect us all and only work effectively if we all follow them."
