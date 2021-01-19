Asda truck rescued as flood warning signs 'removed' in Norfolk
- Published
Four vehicles have been towed out of a flood hotspot where an elderly couple were rescued before Christmas.
Two cars, a motorbike and an Asda delivery van were pulled out of three feet (0.9m) of water under a railway bridge at Thorpe End near Norwich.
Norfolk county councillor Ian Mackie said people were ignoring signs stating the road was closed.
He also said he had been sent photographic evidence of drivers moving signs and passing through.
Green Lane at Thorpe End was shut temporarily two weeks ago after a man and woman were rescued from their submerged car on Christmas Eve following heavy rain.
More rainfall on Monday caused similar flooding of the dip under the railway bridge.
Mr Mackie said: "I'm very disappointed. Yet again another vehicle is ignoring clear signage. It is a small minority, but people need to take personal responsibility for themselves as well as the people who come out to rescue them.
"We have been sent photo and video evidence of people moving the signs."
On Facebook, several comments from people stated the road was clearly signposted as shut.
Mr Mackie said the road remained closed and the Norfolk County Council was working with Network Rail and landowners to find a permanent solution to the problem of rain water accumulating.
The A47 was also affected by flooding and closed in both directions between Swaffham and Dereham earlier.
Long Stratton, South Creake near Fakenham and North Runcton south of King's Lynn have had fire crews pumping away rain water.
The Met Office is warning of more rain and potential flooding as Storm Christoph approaches Norfolk in the next few days.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
- Published
- 24 December 2020