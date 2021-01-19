Andrew Forbes jailed for murdering neighbour with concrete block
A man who killed his neighbour with a large concrete block in an "explosion of violence" has been jailed for life.
Andrew Forbes, 39, hit Daniel Littlewood, 40, with the block three times after the victim went to smoke in Clapham Woods, Norwich, in June.
Forbes, of Cromer Road, told both a woman and then a staff member at the supported accommodation where both men lived that he had killed someone.
He admitted murder and has been jailed for a minimum of 12-and-a-half years.
Norwich Crown Court heard both men lived at Treeview, accommodation designed to support people with mental health problems.
The court heard that when Mr Littlewood sat down to smoke on the night between 21 and 22 June, Forbes picked up a large stone and "struck him with considerable force".
Forbes then spoke on the phone with a woman the pair had been with earlier and "told her he'd killed someone", said prosecutor William Carter.
Mr Carter said she asked "'who?' And he replied 'it doesn't matter who'".
Forbes subsequently spoke with a staff member and "slid down the doorway onto his haunches, he was holding a number of soft toys and simply said 'I've killed somebody'".
Mr Littlewood suffered "catastrophic" head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The court heard Forbes told police Mr Littlewood had "kicked his door in" a few weeks prior.
He also said that at some stage Mr Littlewood "said something about a female member of staff [Forbes was] fond of who had returned to Hungary".
In mitigation, Andrew Thompson said there was "no premeditation" to the killing.
In a letter to the judge, Forbes said: "I would like to express to you how sorry I am for this crime."
He later went on to "beg" for the forgiveness of Mr Littlewood's family, adding: "Maybe in later life they can."
Judge Stephen Holt said the defendant had a long history of mental health problems, and there was "no doubt" Forbes's childhood was "horrendous".
The court heard Mr Littlewood's mother had died in April and at the funeral the family commented "on how well he was looking".
Judge Holt said Mr Littlewood's family had been "devastated" by his death and told Forbes that "in an explosion of violence you killed" him.