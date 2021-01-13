Covid-19 lockdown: Horsey seals sightseeing car park closed to deter visitors
- Published
A car park that visitors to the Norfolk coast use to see seals has been closed to deter people after a number of lockdown fines were issued.
A couple travelled about 130 miles (209km) from Northamptonshire to Horsey last week and police said others from Essex and Hertfordshire had visited.
Guidance states only essential travel is allowed and it is illegal to leave home without a "reasonable excuse".
Horsey Estate, which operates the car park, has agreed to close it.
The access road to the car park has also been shut.
Robin Buxton, from the estate, said: "We all have a part to play in keeping people safe and following discussion with the police and council, we're happy to close the car park to deter people from visiting."
Last week when the couple from Wellingborough were fined, Norfolk Police said it was people's responsibility to adhere to the guidance, "no matter how tempting it is to travel for a change of scene".
The force said civil parking enforcement officers "will be monitoring the area".
Sgt Toby Gosden from the Local Safer Neighbourhood Team said the closure decision was "the right course of action to take to deter visitors and to protect the people of Norfolk".
A spokesperson from North Norfolk District Council added that the authority "supports the joint decision".