Paragliding 'sick' Norfolk police officer sacked
A police inspector on restrictive duties due to a medical condition went paragliding and sustained further injuries, then lied about how they happened, a misconduct panel found.
Julian Moulton was dismissed without notice from Norfolk police for breaching professional standards.
The panel was told he did the activity abroad despite indicating he suffered pain and was unstable on his feet.
The force said his actions did not meet the "integrity" expected from officers.
The panel heard the injuries he gained from paragliding impeded his return to work and he was dishonest when providing an account of how he sustained them.
A Norfolk police spokeswoman said: "Such behaviour clearly breaches the high levels of integrity we expect from our officers.
"We recognise that the actions of Julian Moulton risk undermining public confidence in policing.
"It is important that the outcome of these hearings are publicised so that communities and our workforce are aware of action taken by the force when conduct falls short of the standards expected."
Mr Moulton has a right to appeal against the panel's decision.