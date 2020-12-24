Norfolk fire service declare flash floods a 'major incident'
Flash flooding has affected hundreds of homes across parts of Norfolk after hours of heavy rain.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it received more than 300 flooding related calls since Wednesday afternoon.
The service is treating the flooding, which has primarily affected the south of the county, as a major incident.
The fire service warned low lying areas were likely to remain flooded and said it expected traffic disruption for the rest of Thursday.
Widespread downpours have also affected other areas across the east of England.
"We don't declare a major incident very often but we had so many calls coming in," said Tim Edwards of Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.
Mr Edwards said the peak was at about 23:00 GMT on Wednesday with most of the calls about water entering buildings and people attempting to drive through deep water.
"Absolutely avoid anywhere where there is flood water. It's very difficult to know exact depths. Do not enter flooded water at any point," he said.
Norfolk Police were forced to close the A11 near Thetford and the A47 at Easton to Honingham which remain blocked.
Police were only allowing traffic through the A140 at Long Stratton at intervals.
A welfare centre set up at the local leisure centre had to be relocated after the building itself came under threat from the water.
The A146 from Norwich remained blocked on Thursday morning at several routes to south Norfolk including Yelverton.
One resident in Great Moulton said she was still surrounded by about 8in (20cm) of water around her bungalow.
"Fortunately my front door is a bit higher than the drain level.
"I've lived here 48 years and never seen anything like this, it's pretty dire," she said.
The county's trains have also been affected with no service between Norwich and London due to flooding at Diss.
Norfolk Police said only essential journeys should be taken with many minor roads flooded.
"A band of heavy rain became very slow-moving across parts of the Midlands into East Anglia on Wednesday, with some places receiving over 50mm (1.96in) of rain - a month's worth in just 24 hours," said WeatherQuest meteorologist, Dan Holley.