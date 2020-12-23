Eleanor Easey: Mother no longer charged with her baby's murder
- Published
A murder charge has been dropped against a woman accused of killing her three-month-old baby.
Eleanor Easey died from a head injury two days after becoming unresponsive at her home in Morton-on-the-Hill, near Norwich, on 18 December 2019.
Christopher Easey, 30, remains accused of murder, which he denies, but Carly Easey, 35, no longer faces that charge.
Both parents deny causing or allowing the baby's death and child cruelty and are due to go on trial on 8 March.
The pair, of Old Roman Bank, Terrington St Clement, appeared at Norwich Crown Court and were released on bail.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk