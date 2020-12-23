Covid-19 tiers: Norfolk moves to tier 4 from 26 December Published duration 25 minutes ago

image caption All areas of Norfolk have seen an increase in coronavirus cases

Norfolk will move into England's tier four of coronavirus restrictions.

The county, currently in tier two, will be in tier four from 00:01 GMT on 26 December, the government announced.

The further restrictions include a ban on travelling in or out of tier four. People can meet one-to-one outside.

All areas of the county have seen an increase in cases to the week 18 December, with the infection rate for Norfolk at 191 per people 100,000. The rate for England is 317 per 100,000.

What are the new restrictions in tier four?

The restrictions are similar to the last national lockdown and include:

Residents should stay at home, unless they have a "reasonable excuse" such as work or education

All non-essential shops must close

Hairdressers and nail bars must close

Indoor entertainment venues must close

Gyms and indoor swimming pools, indoor sports courts and dance studios must close

You cannot meet other people indoors, unless you live with them or they are part of your support bubble

People should not leave tier four areas or travel abroad, except for limited reasons (including work and education)

Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies are only allowed in exceptional circumstances

"Clinically extremely vulnerable" people in tier four areas are advised to stay at home "as much as possible". The government says if they cannot work from home, they should not go to work.

What can you do in tier four?

Activities still allowed include:

Meeting one other person from another household in an open public space, if you are both alone

Shopping for essentials such as food and medicine

Outdoor pools, playgrounds, sports courts, golf courses and horse riding centres can open

You can leave home for work, education, training, childcare and for medical appointments and emergencies

Communal religious worship

Support bubbles are still allowed and children can move between separated parents