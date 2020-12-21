Fresh blow for organisers of 'shambolic' Santa's grotto
- Published
The events firm behind a "shambolic" drive-through Christmas grotto has changed its name after a campaign group said it was exploring legal action.
The festive display in the grounds of Taverham Hall, near Norwich, opened on Friday to complaints about traffic chaos and "creepy" performers.
Campaign group #WeMakeEvents said it was "exploring legal options" after its name was associated with the event.
Grotto organiser We Make Events has now changed its name to WME Norfolk.
We are exploring legal options to prevent the organisers from using our name.— #WeMakeEvents Campaign (@WeMakeEventsoff) December 20, 2020
The international movement #WeMakeEvents was created to highlight the support needed for the live events sector due to Covid-19.
A spokeswoman for the campaign said: "We've been made aware of a Christmas 'drive-through' event in Norfolk that has used the We Make Events name.
"#WeMakeEvents is in no way associated with the event or its organisers."
It is a fresh blow for the newly named WME Norfolk, which was the centre of attention over the weekend after people who visited the grotto said they queued for up to three hours in rush-hour traffic.
Many turned away with tired, upset children, with one parent stating: "Would've been quicker to get to the North Pole."
A comment by Louise Purdy, who visited on Friday, drew much mirth on social media. Describing how unimpressed she was with the grotto performers, she said: "The Scrooge guy called us all mutants, said Santa has crashed his sleigh and the presents are in the mud, and there was a man in chains by a tree just staring at the car."
However, WME Norfolk leapt into action, removing the Scrooge character, who was described as "too frightening for very young children".
Traffic systems have also been changed to ease congestion, WME Norfolk said, and anyone who attended the grotto on Friday or Saturday can request a refund.
Ollie George, of WME Norfolk, said while he acknowledged "significant problems" in the first two days, there had been "very positive feedback from visitors since then".
He added: "We have learned a lot of lessons very fast during the course of the Santa's Drive Thru Grotto experience."