Norfolk Broads boat death: Inquest hears friends 'pushing each other in'
- Published
A man who died after getting his leg caught in a boat propeller had been pushed into the water by friends as a joke, an inquest heard.
Simon Houlder was on a boating trip on the Norfolk Broads to celebrate his 30th birthday when the "tragic accident" happened on 15 September.
Norfolk Coroner's Court heard Mr Houlder got "trapped in the propeller while trying to get back on board".
Assistant Coroner Johanna Thompson concluded it was death by misadventure.
Mr Houlder, from Bubwith in East Yorkshire, was with six friends.
His mother Jacqueline said she knew the group would be pushing each other off the boat and that her son would join in too.
"The lads he was there with were a band of brothers to us," she said.
"We have no reasons to believe anything untoward happened, it was a tragic accident."
Every Cliffe FC player wore a black armband in honour of Sly’s memory, and the unforgettable impact he had on the club.— Cliffe FC (@cliffefc) September 19, 2020
We miss you Sly, we love you. Rest easy, brother. 💙 pic.twitter.com/O9q0TOkEzs
The inquest heard the party "were having a laugh" and had been drinking and pushing each other into the River Bure, about three miles upstream from Great Yarmouth.
Two of Mr Houlder's friends had separately been pushed in before him and the boat reversed to collect them before they got back on board at the side of the vessel.
But when Mr Houlder was in the river, the boat again reversed and he began swimming towards the back of it - where the propeller is located.
One of the group, Frederick Collins, told the court that he shouted to Mr Houlder to swim to the side of the boat and told their friend driving the boat to stop, but the noise of the vessel was loud so it was possible neither heard.
"Simon came within a metre of the back of the boat and it dawned on him the boat wasn't stopping," he said.
"I could see fear etched on his face."
September 16, 2020
Mr Collins told the court his friend "disappeared under the water" and three of the men jumped in as Mr Houlder appeared at the side of the boat screaming.
"I could see he sustained a significant injury to his left leg," he said.
Mr Houlder was airlifted to hospital, but he died from a haemorrhage on 15 September - the day before his birthday.
Ms Thompson said there was "nothing untoward about the activity, it was just young men enjoying themselves and having fun", but that for Mr Houlder there was "a very sad, tragic outcome".