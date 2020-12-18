Afro children's wigs: Norfolk girl cuts hair for charity's prototype
- Published
A girl who was originally told her afro hair could not be used in wigs for children has had it cut off at school for use in a prototype.
Carly Gorton, 10, wanted to donate it to the Little Princess Trust, but had been told it could not be accepted for "technical reasons".
The charity has now teamed up with a wig-maker to make its first product using real afro hair.
"I'm really, really happy about it," said Carly, from Southburgh in Norfolk.
The Trust, which provides wigs for children who have had cancer treatment or other forms of hair loss, said it could not use afro hair with traditional wig-making methods as it was too delicate.
Phil Brace, the charity's chief executive, praised Carly's "determination" and said she had pushed them to find a way forward.
"In such a short space of time to find ourselves in this position, to offer what looks like a solution, it's emotional as well as being extremely promising and exciting," he said.
Liz Finan, owner of 120-year-old London company Raoul, is working with the charity and said they would use a wefting method to weave and tie the donated locks.
"My belief is we can make a wig out of Carly's hair, I'm 99.9% confident of that," she said.
Carly's mother Anna Mudeka, who cut her daughter's hair in school assembly on Thursday, said perhaps "because nobody questioned it for so long, things like this got put on the back burner".
She praised the charity for "championing" her daughter's cause.
"I've just got to say, hats off to them. They worked so, so hard to kind of catch up and bring the 21st Century to wig-making in this country."
Carly said: "I've been waiting to cut my hair for so long.
"I'm happy also because a mixed-race child who has lost her hair will benefit from hair like mine."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk