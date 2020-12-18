BBC News

Afro children's wigs: Norfolk girl cuts hair for charity's prototype

Published
image copyrightContributed
image captionThe charity, which provides wigs for children who have had cancer treatment, praised Carly's "determination" in getting them to find a way forward

A girl who was originally told her afro hair could not be used in wigs for children has had it cut off at school for use in a prototype.

Carly Gorton, 10, wanted to donate it to the Little Princess Trust, but had been told it could not be accepted for "technical reasons".

The charity has now teamed up with a wig-maker to make its first product using real afro hair.

"I'm really, really happy about it," said Carly, from Southburgh in Norfolk.

image captionCarly says she is very happy that other children will be able to donate their hair now "without any fuss or bother"

The Trust, which provides wigs for children who have had cancer treatment or other forms of hair loss, said it could not use afro hair with traditional wig-making methods as it was too delicate.

Phil Brace, the charity's chief executive, praised Carly's "determination" and said she had pushed them to find a way forward.

"In such a short space of time to find ourselves in this position, to offer what looks like a solution, it's emotional as well as being extremely promising and exciting," he said.

Liz Finan, owner of 120-year-old London company Raoul, is working with the charity and said they would use a wefting method to weave and tie the donated locks.

"My belief is we can make a wig out of Carly's hair, I'm 99.9% confident of that," she said.

image captionCarly said she "just wanted her hair to go to somebody who needed it"

Carly's mother Anna Mudeka, who cut her daughter's hair in school assembly on Thursday, said perhaps "because nobody questioned it for so long, things like this got put on the back burner".

She praised the charity for "championing" her daughter's cause.

"I've just got to say, hats off to them. They worked so, so hard to kind of catch up and bring the 21st Century to wig-making in this country."

Carly said: "I've been waiting to cut my hair for so long.

"I'm happy also because a mixed-race child who has lost her hair will benefit from hair like mine."

image copyrightRaoul
image captionTraditional wig methods use straight hair which is later styled into curls or plaits

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Family
  • Hair loss
  • Norwich
  • Southburgh

More on this story

  • Girl's afro hair to be accepted by children's wig charity

    Published
    1 December

  • Afro hair 'unsuitable' for charity wigs, Norfolk girl told

    Published
    13 November

  • Halo Code: What is it and how does it protect afro hair?

    Published
    10 December

  • Ruby Williams: No child with afro hair should suffer like me

    Published
    10 February

  • Being African: What does hair have to do with it?

    Published
    21 July 2015