Festive joy for unwanted cat brothers, 21, rehomed in King's Lynn
Two elderly feline fellows are enjoying a cosy Christmas after finding a new owner, at the grand old age of 21.
More than 100 people applied to adopt Leon and Nikita - abandoned "bonded brothers" who do everything together.
Student vet nurse Lucy Marheineke, from King's Lynn, Norfolk, beat off international competition to rehome the pair, who she has since renamed Hendrix and Crispin.
"They are being spoiled rotten and everyone has got them gifts," she said.
The "affectionate" pensioner pussycats had been handed over to the RSPCA in Northamptonshire in September after their family's circumstances changed, the charity said.
In human terms, their age could equate to more than 100.
Offers of a new home flooded in from as far away as the United States, where one prospective owner offered to pay for their flights to Texas.
The brothers have been together their entire lives, and Miss Marheineke, who adopted them in October, was determined to keep them together in their twilight years.
Nikita has been renamed Crispin "because he was a bit crispy-looking" and Leon is now Hendrix, after musician Jimi Hendrix.
"They both seem very happy and content here and have found their favourite spot on the sofa," Miss Marheineke said.
Crispin's fur was extremely matted when he arrived at the RSPCA.
"All the matts have fallen out and he is slowly gaining a bit of weight, although he has a little way to go yet", Miss Marheineke added.
His thyroid condition is also under control now he is receiving treatment.
They are getting on well with Herman, the cat Miss Marheineke already owned.
There are "just a few scraps at dinner time, but that's to be expected", she said.
"They are an absolute joy to have, and I hope they are as happy as they have made us," said Miss Marheineke.
"I can't remember what the house was like without them."