Norwich ex-Army reservist's fridge-carrying charity challenge
A former Army reservist is walking to and from work every day with a fridge on his back to raise awareness of mental health in ex-military personnel.
Brian Medler, 38, walks nine miles across Norwich carrying the 15kg (33lb) fridge covered in tinsel and lights.
Mr Medler, who is being treated for depression, is raising funds for the charity Walking With The Wounded.
When he gets home, he does 100 squats - with the fridge still on his back - in aid of charity Combat Stress.
The two charities are close to Mr Medler's heart, as he said his own mental health "spiralled out of control" when he left the reservists following 12 years service in 2019, and then his marriage broke down.
Fridge seemed 'logical'
While he has been able to get NHS treatment, he said many other ex-service personnel relied on charities.
"Walking With The Wounded has the Walking Home for Christmas challenge, where people put on a Santa hat with the charity's name and walk home - or walk to other places - but not everyone can see what they're doing, or why," he said.
"So adding a big fridge to the mix seemed logical."
He began on 1 December and will finish on 24 December.
Recently he had a day off and visited the barber, with the fridge on his back.
"On Christmas Day, after I've seen the kids, I'll pick up the fridge and we'll go for a little walk around Norwich's outer ring road - it's just over 13 miles," he said.
Not content with carrying it to and from his job as a transport manager at a distribution company, each day when he arrives home he begins his second challenge for Combat Stress, which is to complete 1,200 squats by Christmas - although he has already done 850, and says he will "smash that target and keep going".
"I hope people will see me and wonder, 'What's that idiot doing?' and maybe then donate some vital funds," said Mr Medler, who hoped to raise £1,000 for each charity.
Andy Sloan, from Walking With the Wounded, said every £75 raised can fund 121 mental health sessions.
"Christmas is normally a time of family and warmth and love, but Covid has created a new battlefield which particularly affects ex-military already in need of mental health care," he said.
"You don't have to carry a fridge, but it does turn heads and raise awareness."