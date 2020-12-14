Norwich house fire: Vera Croghan died at a house on Unthank Road
- Published
An elderly woman who died in a house fire in Norwich has been named.
Vera Croghan, 89, from the city, was found inside the property in Unthank Road at 07:00 GMT on Friday and pronounced dead at the scene.
Norfolk Constabulary said it was treating it as suspected arson and had arrested a man in his late teens, thought to be known to the victim.
He has been detained under the Mental Health Act and remains under investigation.
After a post-mortem examination on Sunday, police were still treating the death as unexplained.
Det Insp Chris Burgess said: "We are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident to establish what happened in relation to the death but, at this early stage, we believe this to be an isolated incident."
The force has appealed for anyone with dashcam footage in and around the vicinity of Unthank Rd between 23:00 GMT on Thursday and 07:00 GMT on Friday to come forward.
A cordon remained in place around the property while inquiries continue.