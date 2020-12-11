Norwich house fire: Police investigate death of elderly woman
An elderly woman has died in a house fire in Norwich, police said.
Norfolk Constabulary said officers were called to an address in Unthank Road at 07:00 GMT to assist Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.
The force said "an elderly woman" was found inside the property and pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the fire and its cause and a cordon was put in place around the property.