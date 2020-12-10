Banham Poultry: Firm faces criminal investigation over smell
A poultry factory is facing a criminal investigation over odours from its site.
Banham Poultry, based in Attleborough, Norfolk, has been the focus of local complaints since it moved to a residential area in 1998.
The Environment Agency (EA) confirmed "an active criminal investigation" was taking place but said it could not comment further.
Banham Poultry has been approached for comment.
A report issued to Breckland Council by the EA revealed recent measures taken by the factory to curb odours.
It outlined the action taken by the firm since 2018, when the it was bought by Chesterfield Poultry.
A refrigerated blood tank was installed last year and a new roof was erected in November above the bird-kill area.
The report for the council also said: "The site has suffered chronic and extensive under investment by the previous owners."
In October the factory introduced new anti-virus measures to help protect staff after more than 130 workers tested positive for Covid-19.
It closed for about two weeks after the outbreak and had to get rid of almost £4m worth of birds.
