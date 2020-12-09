Covid-19 vaccine: Norfolk and Norwich Hospital begins giving jabs
Covid-19 vaccinations have begun across the UK. The BBC was granted access to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to meet some of those administering and receiving the jab.
"It feels like a Dunkirk spirit here in Norwich today," says Prof Nancy Fontaine, the hospital's chief nurse and director for infection prevention and control.
The hospital is one of two in Norfolk to start delivering the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, with the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston also acting as a vaccination hub.
Prof Fontaine says it has been an "incredible ask" to roll out the "ground-breaking" vaccination programme.
She describes the team at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), which includes an army of volunteers who came forward to help, as "an organised, battle-ready workforce" who are "waiting for you".
Like elsewhere, the hospital is rolling out the vaccine to the "most vulnerable" first: the over-80s, those in care homes and care home staff.
It has different time slots for the three different groups, with the over-80s being treated from 08:00 GMT until 15:00.
By lunchtime, staff have already vaccinated 300 people, who must return in 21 days for their second jab.
Hilary Winch, head of workplace health, safety and wellbeing, says it had been a "mammoth joint operation" by different departments of the NNUH but also primary care colleagues, including GPs.
GPs send text messages to all patients who meet the criteria, who then ring their doctors' surgery to book an appointment.
She says although staff were "quite excited" when the vaccine arrived, they were also "a little bit nervous".
"Of course, it was something very different and we hadn't been used to dealing with but we were excited that at last we were on our way, and we can hopefully get the majority of Norfolk safe," she says.
Ms Winch, who, administered some of the jabs herself, says: "The drawing-up technique is slightly different so we've been doing some preparing, training and learning, but once you've done a couple, you're good to go."
Among those receiving the vaccine is Janet King, who says: "I'm over 80 now and I think it was really important to get the vaccination.
"I'd hate to get it (Covid). I am very grateful I've had it (the vaccination)."
Maureen Curson, of Eaton, Norwich, received her text message from her GP on Tuesday morning and rang the surgery to make the appointment.
The 81-year-old, whose son-in-law and grandson have both had the virus, says she was "pleased but a bit apprehensive" when she was invited to have the vaccine.
But after going to the hospital, she says she feels "reassured" and that she had made the right decision.
Also having the injection is Pamela, who says it was "like having the flu jab" and that she feels "very lucky".
In the week to 4 December, across Norfolk there were 98.8 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people.
The NNUH says it currently has about 60 patients being treated for the virus, plus a dozen more who have been in the hospital with the virus for more than 14 days.
Prof Fontaine praises those who have already been vaccinated.
"You are an incredible group of people who are keeping us safe. You are the pioneers, actually, and I have said that to everyone who has come forward for their vaccination," she says.
"Please spread the message that this is the right thing you can do for Norfolk."
The two Norfolk hospitals are two of 70 hospital hubs across the UK to have gone live this week.
NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group says it is hoped to provide the vaccine at other sites from next Monday onwards, including the West Norfolk area.
Erika Denton, medical director at the NNUH, says she believes the vaccination marks the "the beginning of the end of the pandemic" but that it will "take months".
She says the message "absolutely has to be 'stay safe'".
"Please everybody socially distance - the two-metre distance does make a big difference - please wear your mask, please wash your hands.
"And, please, over Christmas remember the virus doesn't respect Christmas, it doesn't understand we all want to see our families, our friends, our loved ones, people we haven't seen for many months.
"The virus doesn't get that, so we really do need everybody to be as careful as they have been being."
