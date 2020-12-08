Breast cancer: Norwich MP Chloe Smith 'grateful' to NHS
- Published
An MP with breast cancer says she is "grateful" to the NHS for her prompt diagnosis as she begins chemotherapy.
Chloe Smith, 38, has held the Norwich North seat for the Conservatives since 2009 and is also the Minister for Constitution and Devolution.
Ms Smith, a mother of two, said she discovered a lump in September and was able to see a GP half an hour later.
"It's critical that we don't hold back and think it [the NHS] is all taken up with coronavirus," she said.
"It is there for these very serious issues."
The MP said she had been given "good news" that her cancer had not spread since her initial diagnosis, but she faced the "marathon" of up to seven months of chemotherapy treatment and surgery.
"They are quite serious drugs as you begin to realise when you start to get involved with it," she said.
"I feel well, but I'm so buoyed up by all of the support and love that all sorts of people have given me."
When Ms Smith won her seat in a by-election in 2009 at the age of 27, she was the youngest sitting MP.
She then became the youngest minister in government at the age of 29.