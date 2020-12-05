Bird flu: Cull at Norfolk turkey farm as cases confirmed.
- Published
Turkeys at a farm in Norfolk are to be slaughtered after cases of bird flu were confirmed.
A number of birds were found to have the H5N8 strain of avian flu, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.
It has set up a temporary 3km (1.9 mile) exclusion zone around the farm, near Attleborough, in an effort to limit the spread of the disease.
Public Health England said the risk to human health was low.
A 10km (6.2 mile) surveillance zone has also been set up, as first reported in the Eastern Daily Press.
The disease can spread to poultry and other captive species when wild birds migrate from mainland Europe during winter, Defra added.
