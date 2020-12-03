BBC News

Christmas: Norfolk seaside village decorates 'advent windows'

Published
image copyrightMatthew Roe
image captionThe "advent window" event will run in Cley next the Sea until 6 January

A historic seaside village has begun an "advent window" event to raise money for its recently refurbished harbour.

Six decorated windows in Cley next the Sea, Norfolk, were illuminated between 16:00 and 20:00 GMT on 1 December.

More windows in the village will be added each day until 24 December, and will be lit up until 6 January.

Cley Harbour chairman Simon Read said, like many organisations, its "fundraising has taken a real hit this year".

He said the event "gives everyone a chance to enjoy something a little different this Christmas, in a very Covid-safe way".

image copyrightMatthew Roe
image captionMore than 40 windows throughout the village will be on show by 24 December
image copyrightMatthew Roe
image captionThe windows will be also shown on social media for those unable to visit the village
image copyrightMatthew Roe
image captionThe advent event has replaced the carol concert which could not be held because of Covid-19
image copyrightMatthew Roe
image captionOrganisers said they hoped it would "spread Christmas cheer in this gloomiest of years"
image copyrightMatthew Roe
image captionIt is hoped the windows will be "like a giant advent calendar"

