Christmas: Norfolk seaside village decorates 'advent windows'
- Published
A historic seaside village has begun an "advent window" event to raise money for its recently refurbished harbour.
Six decorated windows in Cley next the Sea, Norfolk, were illuminated between 16:00 and 20:00 GMT on 1 December.
More windows in the village will be added each day until 24 December, and will be lit up until 6 January.
Cley Harbour chairman Simon Read said, like many organisations, its "fundraising has taken a real hit this year".
He said the event "gives everyone a chance to enjoy something a little different this Christmas, in a very Covid-safe way".