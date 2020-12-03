Norwich man admits killing housemate over drug comment
- Published
A man has admitting beating his housemate to death over a comment about his drug habit.
The body of Daniel Littlewood, 40, was discovered in Clapham Woods, off Drayton Road, in Norwich, on 22 June.
Andrew Forbes, 39, from Crome Road in Norwich, pleaded guilty to murder at Norwich Crown Court.
Ch Insp Phil Gray said: "This was a shocking and unprovoked attack on someone he would have regarded as a friend."
Police said Forbes and Mr Littlewood had been out together late on the evening of Sunday 21 June, and were both last seen by a female friend just after midnight.
In the early hours of Monday morning, Forbes called the female friend and told her he had killed someone.
He then returned home where he also told another person he had killed someone and the police were called just before 04:45 BST.
Forbes told officers he had killed Mr Littlewood and directed them to where the body was.
Norfolk Police said he told officers he hit Mr Littlewood with a cement brick he had found on the ground "because he was unhappy about a comment regarding his drug habit".
Forbes is due to be sentenced on 19 January.