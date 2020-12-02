Norfolk coastal erosion: Winterton beach cafe to be demolished
A cafe left teetering above a beach is due to be demolished after high seas washed away part of the surrounding dunes.
The Dunes cafe at Winterton-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, will be knocked down on Friday.
The owners said it was "with great sadness we have had to say goodbye" as their cafe had "succumbed to the erosion devastating our coastline".
Great Yarmouth Borough Council warned walkers to avoid the immediate area.
In a Facebook post, the cafe's owners thanked people who had helped them empty the building on Tuesday, following the damage.
They added their cafe further up the coast at Waxham Barn would be open again on Thursday, and next March they would be open their cafe at Acle Bridge.
The council has said access to the beach at that point in Winterton was restricted due to the sheer drop down to the sand, while the number of spaces in the neighbouring car park had been reduced.
"This area is unstable and people should avoid walking on the beach alongside [or] below any structures on the dune top," a council spokeswoman said.
The council said it was working with Coastal Partnership East and the landowner to look at options for the stretch of coastline and would be monitoring the situation.
It added that planning permission had been granted some years back for a semi-permanent cafe in the existing car park.
