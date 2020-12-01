Girl's afro hair to be accepted by children's wig charity
A charity that told a child her afro hair was "unsuitable" when she wanted to donate it for wigs says it will now accept her tightly curled locks.
Carly Gorton, 10, from Southburgh, Norfolk hoped to shave off her long hair and send it to the Little Princess Trust.
But she was told her hair type was unsuitable for "technical reasons".
It said it would now accept the donation as it explored "potential ways to use afro hair in wigs".
The charity, which supplies wigs to children who have lost their hair through cancer, said it had "for many years" tried to find a manufacturer that could use afro hair but without success.
However, Carly's story had prompted a number of people to approach the charity to express interest in "working together to find a solution".
It said Carly's hair would be used as it "works with new partners".
Chief executive Phil Brace said: "While there is no certainty that we will find a definitive solution, we feel any development is positive as it will improve the knowledge and understanding for us and, importantly, for wig manufacturers in this area.
"Carly really has provoked great conversation and debate while creating more awareness on the specific challenges of using afro hair in wigs."
Her mother Anna Mudeka said the process had been an "eye-opener".
"We had not anticipated the complexity which goes into making wigs in general, let alone wigs from afro hair," she said.
"We would like to thank wigmakers and the general public who came along to offer their support, but we would like to take this opportunity to work with the Little Princess Trust."
Carly has set up a fundraising page for the charity that provides real hair wigs to children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment.
She will be having her hair shaved off on 17 December.
"I am so happy," she said. "I hope in future, other children like me will be able to donate their hair to be used in wigs."
