Missing Hunstanton windsurfer search continues two days after disappearance
- Published
A search is continuing for a man who went missing after going windsurfing.
The man, in his 60s, failed to return home after a trip to Hunstanton in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon and the alarm was raised at about 17:20 GMT.
Police officers, HM Coastguard, RNLI lifeboats and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue (NLSR) have been involved in the search.
HM Coastguard said efforts continued on Monday with an aircraft, helicopter and the Cromer lifeboat.
Paul Webber from NLSR told the BBC it had about a dozen members out over the weekend who searched in difficult conditions.
"The initial idea was to search the immediate area of Hunstanton seashore in both directions from the sailing club, but it was very dark and very dangerous," he said.
"Yesterday, [Sunday] was better because it was daylight.
"We always work on the basis of hope. We always hope, irrespective of how long the time is [that has passed], that we will find the person safe and well."
The man was believed to have been wearing a black wet suit and was using a wind surfer with a red and white sail.
He is described as white, with distinctive, long blond hair.
