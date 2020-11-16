Covid-19: Norfolk school for pupils with learning difficulties closes
- Published
A school for children with learning difficulties has closed due to positive tests for Covid-19.
John Grant School in Caister-on-Sea in Norfolk will be shut all week after two staff tested positive over the weekend, bringing the total affected to six.
"We are awaiting test results on quite a few others who have developed concerning symptoms," head teacher Pam Ashworth wrote in a letter to parents.
The school teaches 149 pupils aged between four and 19.
The letter said the school would have had "only three classes left open and one partially open".
"Bearing all the information we now have in mind (not least the vulnerability of our pupils and some of our staff), we have decided to shut the school completely for a week," Ms Ashworth told parents.
"This will give us time to regroup, ensure everything is cleaned well, break any chain of infection, and hopefully enable us to reopen on Monday, 23 November.
"All the teachers have been preparing work for pupils to try and continue at home in case this situation arose."
The school describes itself as being for children with complex needs, including profound, multiple or severe learning difficulties and autism.
Expansion is under way to provide places for 30 more pupils.
Other schools closed in Norfolk are Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston-on-Sea, Hemblington Primary near Norwich and Kenninghall Primary near Attleborough.
If your child has one of the coronavirus symptoms, your whole household must self-isolate, and must get a test for anyone with symptoms as soon as possible.— Norfolk County Council (@NorfolkCC) November 9, 2020
The main symptoms are:
- A New continuous cough
- A high temperature
- A loss or change to your sense of smell or taste pic.twitter.com/Kx98xD57vH
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: Can I give my friends a hug?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- HOLIDAYS: Where can I go away in the UK?
- QUARANTINE: Who must self-isolate after arriving in the UK?
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk