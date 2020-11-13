Afro hair 'unsuitable' for charity wigs, Norfolk girl told
- Published
A child who wanted to donate her afro hair for wigs has been unable to find a charity to take it.
Carly Gorton, 10, from Southburgh, Norfolk hoped to shave off her long hair and send it to a children's wig charity, like her friend had done.
Her mother, Anna Mudeka, approached the Little Princess Trust who told her her tightly curled hair could not be used for wigs due to "technical reasons"
She has since been advised to seek hair charities in the USA instead.
Ms Mudeka said she was disappointed at being told her daughter's hair was "unsuitable", adding that Carly wanted to donate her hair to help another British girl, as first reported in the Eastern Daily Press.
In an email to Mrs Mudeka, the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs to children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment, said: "Unfortunately, the techniques and instruments used mean that the hair is more prone to breaking due to the different structure of the hair.
"Despite going to great lengths to try and find a way of utilising hair of this type we have unfortunately found that this is not possible."
Chief executive Phil Brace said the charity had for many years been trying to find a manufacturer that could use afro hair for wigs.
"We would like to thank Carly for helping to highlight this matter and would encourage any specialist wig manufacturers who can use afro hair donations in their wigs to contact us," he said.
The charity said it was still able to provide afro hair wigs as the curls and texturing were added after the wig was made, using predominantly straight hair.
Ms Mudeka hoped someone would come forward as her daughter was determined to make a difference to a child living with hair loss in the UK.
"Of course there are charities in America, but there is something unique about donating to your country," said Ms Mudeka.
She said she was also concerned about the longer-term impact of this experience on her daughter.
"It starts creating divisions. I don't want Carly to be asking 'am I good enough?' or having doubts about herself as she starts growing up," she said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk