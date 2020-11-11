Sea-rescue mother Danielle Chilvers died in 'ferocious' water
- Published
A mother died in "ferocious" water trying to help her youngest son and his friend who got into difficulty in the sea, an inquest heard.
Danielle Chilvers, 37, from Swaffham, was pulled from the water at Waxham, Norfolk, on 9 August.
Two beachgoers described saving the two boys after they saw them struggling in their kayak.
Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake recorded a verdict of misadventure.
Beachgoers Chris Gribble and Pasco Kevlin were told a woman was in the water after they rescued the two boys, the inquest heard.
A surfer swam out to her, brought her to land on his board and efforts were made to resuscitate her, but mother-of-two Ms Chilvers was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement read by the coroner's officer, Mr Gribble said he was "immediately worried" when he saw the boys and went to help.
'Coastline dangers'
Mr Gribble said the pair's sea kayak was swept away by a large wave in "really rough" conditions.
He said both were "panicky but very brave".
Describing the conditions, Mr Kevlin said: "Waves were coming at us from every direction and the sea was ferocious.
"Between Chris and I, we got the boys to the shore."
Coroner Mrs Lake said: "This is a very tragic death and demonstrates the dangers of our coastline.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank those who helped and risked their own lives, including those who were on the beach on the day and the coastguards and lifeboat service."