Covid-19: Two schools in Norfolk forced to close
- Published
Two schools in Norfolk have been forced to close due to outbreaks of Covid-19.
Cliff Park Ormiston Academy, in Gorleston, and Hemblington Primary, near Blofield, have shut their doors to pupils until later this month.
Both said students would be offered home learning instead.
Cliff Park said it had shut down following a "further increase" in positive cases over the weekend, while Hemblington Primary said two individuals tested positive.
In an announcement on its website, Hemblington Primary said: "All staff and pupils, who have been in close contact with the positive cases, have been asked to self-isolate."
The school has about 160 pupils who are expected to be able to return on 19 November, while Cliff Park is due to re-open on 23 November.
In a letter, Cliff Park said it appreciated the "inconvenience" its closure to pupils aged between 11 and 16 would cause.
"It is, of course, not a decision that has been taken lightly," wrote vice-principal Zoe Cameron.
"However, it is critical that we follow the advice of the experts to safeguard our students, staff and importantly the wider academy community."
She stressed the importance of people staying at home if anyone experienced symptoms, and getting a test.
Mock GSCE exams had been postponed for those in year 11, she added.
On Monday, Norfolk County Council tweeted a reminder to say whole households must self-isolate and get tested if a child living there shows Covid-19 symptoms.
If your child has one of the coronavirus symptoms, your whole household must self-isolate, and must get a test for anyone with symptoms as soon as possible.— Norfolk County Council (@NorfolkCC) November 9, 2020
The main symptoms are:
- A New continuous cough
- A high temperature
- A loss or change to your sense of smell or taste pic.twitter.com/Kx98xD57vH
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: Can I give my friends a hug?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- HOLIDAYS: Where can I go away in the UK?
- QUARANTINE: Who must self-isolate after arriving in the UK?
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk