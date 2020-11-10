BBC News

Covid-19: Two schools in Norfolk forced to close

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightGoogle
image captionCliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, is due to be shut for two weeks

Two schools in Norfolk have been forced to close due to outbreaks of Covid-19.

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy, in Gorleston, and Hemblington Primary, near Blofield, have shut their doors to pupils until later this month.

Both said students would be offered home learning instead.

Cliff Park said it had shut down following a "further increase" in positive cases over the weekend, while Hemblington Primary said two individuals tested positive.

In an announcement on its website, Hemblington Primary said: "All staff and pupils, who have been in close contact with the positive cases, have been asked to self-isolate."

The school has about 160 pupils who are expected to be able to return on 19 November, while Cliff Park is due to re-open on 23 November.

In a letter, Cliff Park said it appreciated the "inconvenience" its closure to pupils aged between 11 and 16 would cause.

"It is, of course, not a decision that has been taken lightly," wrote vice-principal Zoe Cameron.

"However, it is critical that we follow the advice of the experts to safeguard our students, staff and importantly the wider academy community."

She stressed the importance of people staying at home if anyone experienced symptoms, and getting a test.

Mock GSCE exams had been postponed for those in year 11, she added.

On Monday, Norfolk County Council tweeted a reminder to say whole households must self-isolate and get tested if a child living there shows Covid-19 symptoms.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Norfolk academy trust tells pupils to wear masks in classrooms

    Published
    6 hours ago