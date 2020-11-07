BBC News

Extinction Rebellion protester scales Norwich crane

image captionA protester, thought to be a 17-year-old boy, has scaled a crane in Norwich

An Extinction Rebellion protester has climbed a crane, prompting an emergency services response.

Police were called to reports a protester, thought to be a 17-year-old boy, was at the top of a crane in Duke Street in Norwich at about 06:40 GMT.

Banners have been hung from the machine and the protester has not come down. Three other people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Emergency services are at the scene and people are asked to avoid the area.

