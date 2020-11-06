BBC News

Norfolk seal named after Sir Tom Moore to be returned to sea

The seal was named after 100-year-old NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore

A seal named in honour of NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore is due to be released back into the sea after nearly dying after becoming separated from its mother.

The pup was found alone on the sand at Holkham beach in Norfolk in May.

Rescuers said the seal, which weighed 9kg (20lb), would not have survived on its own.

It was taken to Sea Life Hunstanton's seal rescue centre for rehabilitation and is to return to the sea next week.

Staff at the centre named the pup Sir Tom Moore after the 100-year-old, who raised more than £30m for the health service, and fed him a diet of fish soup.

Sir Tom is set to be released back into the North Sea next week

