Dereham: Man and woman found dead in house 'smelling of gas'
- Published
A man and a woman were found dead in a house smelling of gas after neighbours checked on their welfare, police said.
Emergency services were called to Becclesgate in Dereham, Norfolk, shortly before midday, when the pair were found unresponsive.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service entered the house first for a safety check and evacuated nearby homes as a precaution.
Norfolk Police said it was investigating and was treating the deaths as unexplained.