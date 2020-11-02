Norwich North Tory MP Chloe Smith diagnosed with breast cancer
Conservative MP Chloe Smith has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
The mother-of-two, who is the Minister for Constitution and Devolution, said she aimed to "carry on as normally, positively and openly as possible" during her treatment.
She also urged the public to check for lumps and to continue to use the NHS throughout the lockdown.
Ms Smith, 38, has held the Norwich North seat since 2009.
She said she wanted to let people know she had breast cancer and would be starting treatment soon.
"Please, check for lumps and see your GP without delay if you find one." she added.
Ms Smith said even though England was about to enter a four-week lockdown due to coronavirus, it was "very clear that the restrictions will help non-Covid healthcare to keep going".
"You should continue to use the NHS, get your scans, turn up for your appointments and pick up your treatments.
"There are some fantastic sources of information and help out there, like Breast Cancer Now, and locally Norfolk's own Big C and Keeping Abreast," she said.
When Ms Smith won the Norwich North by-election in 2009 at the age of 27, she was the youngest MP at that time.
She then became the youngest minister in government at the age of 29.