Covid-19: Delia Smith urges PM to reopen football grounds
- Published
Celebrity chef Delia Smith has written to the prime minister urging him to allow football fans back into stadiums.
The Norwich City director warned that smaller clubs could be at risk of closure unless supporters were able to watch live games again soon.
In an open letter, she said having distanced spectators was a "far better option than six round a table inside".
The government has set up a taskforce to look at how fans might return to stadiums.
Plans to reopen higher-level football grounds to supporters were postponed by the government in September amid rising Covid-19 cases.
It is not the first time Delia has made a fan-related plea: in 2005, she famously took to the Carrow Road turf at half-time to urge Canaries supporters to turn up the volume, during what was a trying Premier League campaign for the men in yellow.
"This is a message for possibly the best supporters in the world," she hollered. "We need a 12th man. Where are you? Where are you? Let's be having you! Come on!"
Delia is asking Boris Johnson to make a speedy decision on an agreed a percentage of fans to be allowed into grounds to watch games.
She proposes temperature checks before entry, seating people two metres apart, hand sanitising and the wearing of masks.
The letter, published on Norwich City's website, said: "Looking ahead to the possibility and consequences of smaller clubs ceasing to exist, we need to remind ourselves that football is one of the last bastions of what it means to be a community in contemporary life.
"Clubs at the heart of communities are saving the government and the taxpayer some of the high costs of youth crime. PS: Let me know if ever you want tickets to a game."
David Ross, chairman of the taskforce set up by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, said: "We know how crucial sport is to the social fabric of our communities, as well as the local businesses who rely on it.
"This group of experts will do all it can to come up with solutions that can help bring back live sport for the millions of fans who are missing it as much as we do."
