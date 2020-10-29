Covid-19: Royal Norfolk Show postponed until 2022
- Published
Organisers of a county show which was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 have announced a further postponement.
The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) said the Royal Norfolk Show would not resume next summer but take place in 2022 instead.
The RNAA said it had been an "extremely difficult decision" to make and was the consequence of the "continued uncertainty" of the global pandemic.
Resuming the show in 2022 coincides with RNAA's 175th anniversary.
The association's Greg Smith said the decision would ensure the long term sustainable future of the organisation.
"To deliver a show of this scale and complexity takes a significant amount of planning and preparation by all involved.
"To reduce uncertainty and risk we believe this is the right decision to take now," he said.
RNAA chairman, Rob Alston, added: "Of course, we recognise just how disappointing this will be for so many people but 2020 has had a serious impact on the organisation from which we must recover.
"Our priorities have to focus on ensuring we are in a strong financial position to support our charitable objectives and then return with a show to mark our 175th anniversary in June 2022."
The organisers have planned smaller events and activities "when and where possible" during 2021.
This year's show, which was due to have taken place on 1 and 2 July, was cancelled a day after the Suffolk Show suffered the same fate.
The last time the Norfolk county show was cancelled was in 2001 during the foot and mouth outbreak.
