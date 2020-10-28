Car crashes into pub and collides with pedestrian in Great Yarmouth
Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a pub and collided with a pedestrian.
Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to The Albion on Nelson Road in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, at 21:40 GMT.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said a black Toyota Celica crashed into the pub and "rolled on its side" before "colliding with a pedestrian".
Both the driver and pedestrian sustained "what are thought to be minor injuries", the spokeswoman said.
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or has "information concerning the driving manner of the Toyota in the moments leading up to the collision" to contact officers on the non-emergency number 101.
