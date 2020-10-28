BBC News

Car crashes into pub and collides with pedestrian in Great Yarmouth

Published
image captionPolice, ambulance and fire crews were called to The Albion pub at 21:40 GMT

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a pub and collided with a pedestrian.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were called to The Albion on Nelson Road in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, at 21:40 GMT.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said a black Toyota Celica crashed into the pub and "rolled on its side" before "colliding with a pedestrian".

Both the driver and pedestrian sustained "what are thought to be minor injuries", the spokeswoman said.

The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or has "information concerning the driving manner of the Toyota in the moments leading up to the collision" to contact officers on the non-emergency number 101.

image captionThe black Toyota crashed into the front of the pub, police said
image captionThe fire service made the building safe and the car was later recovered

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Great Yarmouth

More on this story

  • Horse dies in road accident in Great Ellingham, Norfolk

    Published
    19 October

  • Norfolk police cars crash in Swaffham on 999 call

    Published
    4 December 2019