Briar Chemicals explosion: Robert Cranston's son describes 'loud bang'
A father died following a blast at a chemical plant where he was working with his son, an inquest heard.
Contractor Robert Cranston, 46, had been carrying out maintenance work at Briar Chemicals in Norwich on 27 July 2018.
His son, Owen Cranston, was working on the site with his father when he heard "a very loud bang", the jury in Norwich heard.
Mr Cranston died in hospital later the same day.
The senior craftsman was using a grinder, causing sparks to fly, when there was a blast, his son said.
"I can only describe it as looking like what you can see coming out of an aircraft engine on the runway before flight," he said, in a statement read by the coroner.
He said his father's orange overalls were burned off and his welding mask ended up on the ground.
Norfolk's area coroner Yvonne Blake said gas monitors being used at the time would take over seven minutes to detect the flammable substance toluene, "whereas an ideal monitor would take seconds rather than minutes".
Self-employed pipe fitter Kevin Headford said he ran to the platform, where Mr Cranston had been working to repair a water jacket, to help him after "hearing a boom".
He said: "They didn't expect the job to be potentially explosive."
Mr Cranston was "always sensible and reliable at work", he said.
Answering a jury question about whether he noticed a smell, as toluene has a "distinctive odour", Mr Headford said he had not.
"A chemical plant generally smells a bit chemically so unless there was a particularly strong odour it becomes part of the background smell," he said.
The inquest, being heard before a jury and listed to last for nine days, continues.