Norfolk outdoor learning centre closes due to 'Covid funding gap'
- Published
A loss-making outdoor learning centre owned by the council is to close after 70 years because the "pandemic created a bigger funding gap".
Holt Hall near Holt in Norfolk could host up to 70 students in residence as well as offering camping for families.
The site has been closed since lockdown after residential visits were banned.
Conservative-led Norfolk County Council said the "pandemic has created a bigger funding gap" but the Liberal Democrats said the closure was "despicable".
The council has started a formal employment consultation with 13 staff.
The Grade II listed Victorian hall is set in 75 acres of woodland, lakes and fields and marked its 70th anniversary as an outdoor education service in April.
John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services, said the hall and its trading enterprise Whitlingham Adventure were running at a loss and "the pandemic has created a bigger funding gap for the council".
In September, Norfolk County Council reported it was facing a £45m budget gap next year and published proposals to bring the gap down to £15m.
Mr Fisher said: "We simply cannot afford to continue to run it as it is. Retaining Holt Hall would mean the potential loss of other vital services for children."
Liberal Democrat group leader Steff Aquarone said: "Outdoor learning provides a whole host of learning and health benefits to children who visit them."
He said it was "poor short term thinking" and a "despicable" decision.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk