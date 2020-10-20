Sze-Ming Cheung: Man arrested over cyclist's 2018 death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a cyclist in a crash more than two years ago.
Triathlete Sze-Ming Cheung, 44, died when his bike collided with a van Swannington, Norfolk, on 7 June 2018.
After Norfolk Police reviewed the case, a 35-year-old from the Colitshall area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The original investigation concluded in June 2019, but was reopened under the Victims' Right to Review scheme.
Following his death, friends of Mr Cheung cycled behind his funeral cortege to honour him.