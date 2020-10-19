BBC News

Horse dies in road accident in Great Ellingham, Norfolk

A horse died when the animal and its rider were involved in a crash with a car.

The horse died at the scene on Hingham Road, in Great Ellingham, Norfolk, at about 14:30 BST on Sunday.

The rider, a man in his 70s, had minor injuries and was taken to hospital, as the Eastern Daily Press first reported.

The driver of the Toyota Yaris involved in the incident, a woman in her 90s, was uninjured, police said.

No arrests have been made.

