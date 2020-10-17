BBC News

Rare rufous bush chat in UK for first time in 40 years

image captionThe rufous bush chat is commonly found in Portugal, southern Spain and the Balkan Peninsula, through the Middle East to Iraq, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Morocco to Egypt and south of the Sahara as far east as Somalia

Birdwatchers have descended on a salt marsh to see a bird not seen in Britain for 40 years.

The rufous bush chat was spotted at Stiffney, north Norfolk, prompting up to 100 birdwatchers to descend.

Native to southern Spain, Africa and the Balkans the bird, also known as the rufous warbler and rufous bush robin, is rarely seen in northern Europe.

Dick Filby, of Rare Bird Alert, said it "would have been heading for a tropical climate and went the wrong way."

He said the last time the bird was spotted in Britain was at Prawle Point in Devon in 1980.

image captionBirdwatchers in the British Isles last caught a glimpse of the bird when it was seen in Jersey in 1998

"In 1998, one was seen in Jersey (part of the British Isles but not classed as part of Britain)."

Mr Filby said he hoped birdwatchers would be wearing masks and keeping socially-distanced as they enjoyed the view.

image captionScores of birdwatchers descended on Stiffney on the Norfolk coast

