Rare rufous bush chat in UK for first time in 40 years
Birdwatchers have descended on a salt marsh to see a bird not seen in Britain for 40 years.
The rufous bush chat was spotted at Stiffney, north Norfolk, prompting up to 100 birdwatchers to descend.
Native to southern Spain, Africa and the Balkans the bird, also known as the rufous warbler and rufous bush robin, is rarely seen in northern Europe.
Dick Filby, of Rare Bird Alert, said it "would have been heading for a tropical climate and went the wrong way."
He said the last time the bird was spotted in Britain was at Prawle Point in Devon in 1980.
"In 1998, one was seen in Jersey (part of the British Isles but not classed as part of Britain)."
Mr Filby said he hoped birdwatchers would be wearing masks and keeping socially-distanced as they enjoyed the view.