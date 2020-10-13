BBC News

Norfolk seals: Fence at Winterton aims to protect 'frightened' marine animals

Published
image copyrightMike Harmer
image captionSeal mothers can become frightened by crowds and abandon their pups

A 1.2km (0.75 mile) fence is being installed on a beach to protect seals who have been "frightened" by humans.

The permanent structure will be positioned along the dunes at Winterton-on-Sea, Norfolk, in time for the seal pupping season in November.

The Friends Of Horsey Seals charity said seal mothers had abandoned offspring after people got too close, and this should prevent that.

It would also keep the seals from going up into the dunes to give birth.

"The move is all part of a carefully considered plan to manage the impact of what has become a huge visitor attraction," the volunteer wardens charity said.

"The idea is to keep the seals and visitors safe and apart and also to reduce the effects of erosion to the dunes, which are a natural sea defence."

image copyrightFriends of Horsey Seals
image captionThe 4ft (122cm) high fence, similar to this one and made of chestnut, will run from the north of the diamond sign towards the Winterton Ness Gap

The organisation said the pupping season had previously led to "crowds of visitors frightening the seal mothers, causing them to abandon their pups to starvation".

"There is also the possibility that she, or one of the male seals, might attack a human or dog if they get too close," the charity added.

Walkers and dog owners will be "encouraged" to take a southerly route along the beach away from the seals.

media captionHorsey seal released after 'necklace' injury recovery

Emma Punchard, from Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council, said: "We hope this fence goes a long way to help protect these beautiful mammals and ensure visitors and villagers can enjoy them from a safe distance whilst helping to protect the dunes and the nationally significant nature reserve."

