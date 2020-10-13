Norfolk seals: Fence at Winterton aims to protect 'frightened' marine animals
A 1.2km (0.75 mile) fence is being installed on a beach to protect seals who have been "frightened" by humans.
The permanent structure will be positioned along the dunes at Winterton-on-Sea, Norfolk, in time for the seal pupping season in November.
The Friends Of Horsey Seals charity said seal mothers had abandoned offspring after people got too close, and this should prevent that.
It would also keep the seals from going up into the dunes to give birth.
"The move is all part of a carefully considered plan to manage the impact of what has become a huge visitor attraction," the volunteer wardens charity said.
"The idea is to keep the seals and visitors safe and apart and also to reduce the effects of erosion to the dunes, which are a natural sea defence."
The organisation said the pupping season had previously led to "crowds of visitors frightening the seal mothers, causing them to abandon their pups to starvation".
"There is also the possibility that she, or one of the male seals, might attack a human or dog if they get too close," the charity added.
Walkers and dog owners will be "encouraged" to take a southerly route along the beach away from the seals.
Emma Punchard, from Winterton-on-Sea Parish Council, said: "We hope this fence goes a long way to help protect these beautiful mammals and ensure visitors and villagers can enjoy them from a safe distance whilst helping to protect the dunes and the nationally significant nature reserve."
