Norfolk's man's cause of death on Greek island 'unascertained'
A cause of death is yet to be established for a man who died after an alleged attack on a Greek island.
The body of Iain Armstrong, 40, from Norfolk, was found at a hotel on Ithaca on 17 November.
At the time, his family said he had travelled to support a friend and died after a "physical attack".
Opening an inquest, Norfolk coroner Yvonne Blake said Mr Armstrong was identified by a friend and the cause of death was unascertained.
He had recently sold his UK property before travelling to Greece, and intended to buy another on his return, Mrs Blake said.
She adjourned the hearing until January.
Born in Great Yarmouth, Mr Armstrong had been working as an account manager for a software company in Gorleston.
At the time, Greek police said a fight had taken place, and Mr Armstrong's family said his "kindness had resulted in a physical attack which caused his death".
